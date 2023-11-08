Former Maryland Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault on Student

A former teacher at a Maryland middle school turned herself in after being accused of sexually assaulting a former student, and police say there may be other victims. Montgomery County police said a male victim alleged 31-year-old Melissa Marie Curtis abused him for several months in 2015. At the time, he was a student and she was a teacher at Montgomery Village Middle School. Officials said Curtis taught in the county for approximately two years.

She also spent time at Lakelands Park Middle School. Curtis turned herself in on Tuesday, on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses. She's now awaiting a bond hearing. Detectives said there may be additional victims, and anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5400

United States Headlines Read more: WSYX6 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYPOST: Former Maryland teacher arrested for having sex with middle school studentToday's Video Headlines: 11/7/23

Source: nypost | Read more »

NEWS4SA: Former middle school teacher accused of sexually assaulting male studentA former teacher at a Maryland middle school turned herself in after being accused of sexually assaulting a former student, and police say there may be others.

Source: News4SA | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Former Montgomery County teacher accused of sexually abusing 14-year-oldMelissa Curtis is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Allegations date back to 2015.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

6ABC: Delaware teacher reaches Top 10 in Global Teacher PrizeMelissa Tracy's motto is to 'think globally and act locally.' It's no surprise then why she's been recognized as a Top 10 finalist for the Global Teacher Prize.

Source: 6abc | Read more »

WSYX6: Substitute teacher accused of making students kiss at school in Las Vegas, police sayA substitute teacher in Nevada is facing criminal charges for allegedly making two students kiss in front of their class, according to an arrest report.

Source: wsyx6 | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: Former teacher who left education makes nearly $1M on OnlyFansThe teacher who had a side gig running an OnlyFans account says she made more online than in the classroom. Much, much more.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »