Former Maryland mayor sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornography

A former Maryland mayor and well known LGBTQ activist, convicted earlier this year in a heinous child pornography case, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday. Patrick Wojahn, who resigned as mayor of College Park, Maryland, on March 2 before his arrest, pleaded guilty to 140 charges related to child pornography as part of a deal struck with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 150 years total, with all but 30 years suspended, but still will be eligible for parole in 7.
5 years under state law, The Washington Post reported. The conviction came after investigators linked an account sharing illicit images to his government email address. 'I do sense the remorsefulness,' Prince George's County Circuit Court Judge Karen Mason said of Wojahn on Monday during an emotional hearing when prosecutors read hours of victim impact statements. 'And I do know you take responsibilit
