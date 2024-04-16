Former Marine Sentenced to Nine Years for Planned Parenthood Clinic Firebombing

A former Camp Pendleton Marine was sentenced Monday to nine years in federal prison for his role in a firebombing attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa .Chance Brannon, 24, of San Juan Capistrano, pleaded guilty Nov. 30 to conspiracy, malicious destruction of property by fire and explosive, possession of an unauthorized destructive device and intentional damage to a reproductive health services facility.

Anything beyond that would create a 'huge diversity,' Corrigan said.Seiden said, however, Brannon's case was different from the other defendants in the case and the others Corrigan cited. For example, Brannon was caught with weapons, one which was illegal under federal law and another under state law, Seiden said.Brannon was also a student of 'other terrorists,' she said.'He was studying mass acts of terror,' Seiden said.

