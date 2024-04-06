Former Macron advisor warns of potential social revolt over green agenda

A former advisor to President Emmanuel Macron has warned that if France continues down the same path with the green agenda , the country will likely face a “ social revolt ” far greater than the Yellow Vest movement or the recent bout of farmer protests . “It’s going to end very badly,” warned David Djaïz in an interview this week with the Paris-based conservative news magazine.
The left-wing public intellectual and Emmanuel Macron’s former rapporteur for the government’s National Council for Refoundation (CNR) accused the government and political elites in France of being “content to manage the decline”. Djaïz, an ardent believer in the need for a green transition of the economy in France and in Europe as a whole, argued that there is a “deficit of strategic thinking” in the halls of power, saying: “I saw from the inside how intellectually and operationally the state was exhausted.
France Green Agenda Social Revolt Yellow Vest Movement Farmer Protests Emmanuel Macron
