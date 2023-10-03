Former Louisiana teacher who allegedly gave birth to student's baby faces rape, other charges: authorities

Louisiana mother Amber Bergeron joined 'FOX & Friends First' to discuss the state of the economy as inflation concerns loom ahead of the holidays.former teacher was arrested Tuesday for allegedly giving birth to a student’s child, according to authorities.

She now faces single counts of third-degree rape and oral sexual battery, as well as four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office) The sheriff’s office said the allegations go back about two years, though they were only just reported.

On Sept. 24, detectives learned a 17-year-old male fathered a child with a Tangipahoa Parish School System employee, later identified as Freche.The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana.

is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure."On Tuesday, Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley issued a statement about the allegations. headtopics.com

Morgan Freche, 33, of Loranger, La., turned herself in to detectives Tuesday morning."We have just learned of the arrest of former Tangipahoa Parish teacher, Morgan Freche," Stilley said."Although personnel and student matters are confidential and the specifics of such matters may not be discussed, student safety and the proper conduct of school district employees are a priority.

