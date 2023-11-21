Former Journalist Finds Fulfillment in Sustainable Landscaping

Daryl Lindsey, a former journalist and marketer, has transitioned into a career in sustainable landscaping. She began helping friends with their lawns and gardens in ways that benefited the environment. Last summer, Lindsey decided to turn her hobby into a full-time job. She had previously worked in broadcast journalism and digital marketing. Lindsey realized that her values did not align with her previous career and felt unfulfilled.

She struggled to meet deadlines and eventually made the switch to sustainable landscaping





