Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett declares it’s time to ‘eradicate’ Hamas after devastating terror attacks

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared on Saturday that it's time to 'eradicate' Hamas after the terrorists infiltrated areas of the country, killing and kidnapping Israeli civilians.

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported that Hamas 'blew a hole' in the border wall and took Israeli citizens and soldiers hostage. Yingst says what he's seen along the Israel-Gaza border is 'pure devastation.' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel is 'at war' in a video message posted early Saturday morning.

Former Israeli Official: Intelligence Failure Fueled Hamas AttackChuck Freilich, Israel's former deputy national security adviser, laid the blame for the death and destruction caused by Saturday's unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas on the 'disarray' within the

Israeli troops kill two Palestinian gunmen, suspected shooter, in West BankTwo Palestinian gunmen were killed and five Israeli soldiers were wounded in occupied West Bank clashes on Thursday and Israeli troops killed the suspect in a later shooting attack on Israeli motorists.

