Former IRS contractor pleads guilty to leaking Trump tax records

WASHINGTON — A former IRS contractor admitted in federal court Thursday that he stole tax records belonging to Donald Trump and thousands of other wealthy individuals in 2019 and 2020 before leaking them to the press. Charles Littlejohn, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of disclosure of tax return and return information during a brief hearing in Washington, D.C.

In 2021, ProPublica published reporting based on a trove of IRS data showing how billionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk avoided paying federal income taxes. Prosecutors said in court filings that Littlejohn provided ProPublica information on “thousands of the nation’s wealthiest people, including returns and return information dating back more than 15 years.

The former IRS contractor accused of leaking former President Donald Trump's tax returns and stealing tax information on thousands of the wealthiest people in the US pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.

