Former IRS contractor pleads guilty to leaking Trump’s tax returns

Charles Edward Littlejohn, 38, admitted in D.C. federal court that he obtained thousands of individuals’ tax returns by accessing an IRS database, and then leaked the materials to the New York Times and ProPublica beginning in 2019.

U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes rebuked Littlejohn several times from the bench and said whatever ends he had could not justify his means. “I cannot overstate how troubled I am by what occurred,” Reyes said.

After an attorney for Trump, Alina Habba, delivered a statement in court calling for the maximum prison sentence of five years for Littlejohn, the judge said, "I agree completely that people taking the law into their own hands is unacceptable.

In a statement, the Justice Department said Littlejohn tried to hide his tracks and “saved the tax returns to multiple personal storage devices” before contacting one of the news organizations. “By using his role as a government contractor to gain access to private tax information, steal that information, and disclose it publicly, Charles Littlejohn broke federal law and betrayed the public’s trust,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the statement.

"ProPublica is not disclosing how it obtained the data, which was given to us in raw form, with no conditions or conclusions," the news organization said in its report. In another report, the media outlet added: "We do not know the identity of our source. We did not solicit the information they sent us.

Reyes noted that the House Committee on Ways and Means had obtained five years of Trump's tax returns, covering 2015 to 2020, after prevailing in a "This is how we do things in this country. We have laws," Reyes said. "And a court decides ... what is permitted and what is not permitted.

