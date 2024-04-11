Former Interpreter for LA Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Facing Federal Charges

The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is facing federal charges related to his alleged theft of millions from the slugger. Ippei Mizuhara, 39, is in negotiations to plead guilty and the investigation is nearing its conclusion. At least $4.5 million was transmitted from Ohtani's bank account to a California bookmaker under federal investigation.

Mizuhara initially claimed that Ohtani helped him with his gambling debts, but later changed his account and said Ohtani had no knowledge of the payments. Ohtani denies any involvement in gambling and only learned about Mizuhara's actions after a meeting in Seoul, South Korea

