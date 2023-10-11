Former Illinois police chief caught shoplifting from Florida Walmart, officials say

A former small town police chief was caught shoplifting from a Walmart in one of Florida's most well-known retirement communities, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Christopher Radz was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at a Walmart in The Villages, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando. He was charged with larceny petit theft.

FLORIDA SKYDIVER ID’D AFTER FALLING TO DEATH, RESIDENT DESCRIBES WITNESSING DROP ONTO FRONT LAWN WATCH: FLORIDA MAN SLAPS PIPING HOT COFFEE ONTO FAST-FOOD EMPLOYEE OVER COST OF DRINK Radz reportedly retired from the Alsip Police Department in Illinois after serving for 32 years, from 1985-2017.

