Former Houston Police Officer Charged with Murder in Botched Raid

Disgraced former Houston police officer Gerald Goines has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with a botched no-knock raid in 2019. Last week, the judge dropped the previous murder indictments against Goines due to poorly written charges.

However, a grand jury has now re-indicted him on the murder charges. Goines is also facing six other charges in Harris County and federal civil rights charges.

