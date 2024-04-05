Former High School Wrestler Stops Attack at Subway Restaurant

A former high school wrestler took matters into his own hands when he witnessed a customer at his local Indianapolis , Ind. Subway restaurant attacking an employee. Gabriel Pitzulo joined 'Fox & Friends First' Thursday to discuss what happened on March 22 when he walked into the sandwich shop on his lunch break. 'It was just another normal day at work, I was going to my local Subway where I go all the time,' Pitzulo said. 'As I walk in, it was pretty hectic. People yelling, it was kind of loud.

' SEVEN JUVENILES WOUNDED IN DOWNTOWN INDIANAPOLIS SHOOTING, POLICE SAY In the incident, which was caught on store surveillance video, Pitzulo said the attacker threw something at the employee and spit on her. That's when he decided to tackle the suspect and hold him to the ground while bystanders locked the door and called police. 'It wasn't cool,' Pitzulo said, adding there were 'some words back and forth' between him and the suspect for about three minutes until law enforcement arrive

Wrestler Attack Subway Restaurant Indianapolis Employee Surveillance Video Police

