Former Hamas hostages Natalie and Judith Raanan to return to Chicago: What we know

An Evanston mother and daughter taken hostage by terrorist organization Hamas on Oct. 7 became the first hostages released by Hamas a week ago. The pair were released into Red Cross custody and then into Israel on Oct. 20. Now, Judith and Natalie Raanan have been in Israel for a week, receiving medical care and reuniting with family. The pair are set to fly home to the Chicago area within the next few days, Natalie’s father and Judith’s ex-husband Uri Raanan told reporters last week.

When Israeli Defense Forces soldiers searched the area several hours later, they found broken glass on the floor, Ben Raanan said. A neighbor later confirmed they had seen members of Hamas leading them from the guesthouse at gunpoint in the early hours of Oct. 7. The mother and daughter were held hostage in Gaza for about two weeks. Natalie told family in Israel that she was not physically harmed by Hamas operatives, a family friend close to the discussion told the Tribune.

Read more:

chicagotribune »

Miss Manners: My friend rewards their dog for barking at visitorsAdvice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin. Read more ⮕

Miss Manners: What should I say to my nosy hairstylist?Advice from Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin. Read more ⮕

Carmel Valley man reunited with kidnapped mother, released by Hamas'The best part of my job is telling stories that yearn to be told.' Read more ⮕

‘Squad’ Democrats vote against condemning ‘barbaric’ Hamas attack on IsraelEvery member of the far-left 'Squad' refused to support a House resolution condemning Hamas' 'barbaric' attack against Israel that resulted in the murders of children and babies. Read more ⮕

Jewish American students outraged by rising antisemitism in US amid Hamas terror attacks on IsraelJewish Americans studying in Israel share their frustrations and concerns over antisemitism and pro-Hamas support rising on US campuses. Read more ⮕

Brooklyn first responder shares story of retrieving bodies after Hamas' attack in IsraelYanke Landau was tasked with bagging bodies after the massacre on Oct. 7. Read more ⮕