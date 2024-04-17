Former Giants Manager Gabe Kapler Reunites with Team in Miami

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler blows a bubble from the dugout in the second inning of their MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, July 7, 2023. MIAMI — With a few minutes left in the Marlins’ pregame batting practice Monday, a muscular figure strode behind the batting cage.

“I loved it,” Kapler said a day later, leaning against the railing of the third-base dugout before first pitch Tuesday. I just think it was a really good fit. I think he’s a really good leader and a very warm, smart leader with a really interesting background from Tampa. It’s a really cool and, in a lot of ways, unique market. It’s a very unique market. We have, like, a couple of writers. For me, spending a good chunk of time in LA, and then a good chunk of time in Philly, and then a good chunk of time in San Francisco, to come to this, it’s just a little bit different. More laid back.

