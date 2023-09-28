Former Fulton County Jail officer federally indicted for allegedly using excessive force with detainee

A former Fulton County, Georgia, jail officer was federally indicted this week for allegedly using excessive force with a female pretrial detainee in June. said 32-year-old Monique Clark of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of using excessive force against a pretrial detainee at the jail.

"We recognize that detention officers have a particularly challenging job as they work to maintain order and protect detainees in our district’s jails and prisons," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said."However, this detention officer allegedly abused a handcuffed Fulton County detainee by strangling her and must be held accountable for such outrageous conduct."(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

According to the charges, Clark was employed as a detention center officer at the Fulton County Jail at the time of the alleged incident.

A Fulton County Prison guard faces federal charges after being indicted for using excessive force on a female detainee.jail officer faces federal charges after allegedly strangling a female detainee at a facility that became subject of a Justice Department investigation in July after 10 people died there since the beginning of the year.Justice Department

On June 5, Clark was working at the North Jail Annex in Alpharetta, Georgia when he strangled a woman who was detained, without any legal justification, the DOJ said.