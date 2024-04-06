Former Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Pleads Guilty to Drug-Related Charges

A former Florida Highway Patrol trooper with 22 years of experience in the force pleaded guilty to three counts on drug-related charges . In March 2023, Joshua Earrey , who was also assigned to a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force, was arrested after a cooperating defendant provided information about his involvement in drug trafficking . The defendant stated that Earrey became addicted to oxycodone after back surgery and had been purchasing the drug for at least a year.

The pills were obtained from a source with a prescription for 80 to 90 pills per month. The defendant acted as a middleman between the source and Earrey. Earrey faced financial difficulties and wanted to split payments for the drugs at one point. He pleaded guilty to the charges

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Guilty Drug-Related Charges Joshua Earrey Arrest Drug Trafficking Oxycodone Addiction Back Surgery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

12-Year-Old Leads Utah Highway Patrol on Car ChaseA 12-year-old may face charges after she allegedly led Utah Highway Patrol troopers on a chase along Interstate 15 in her mother's car.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Concerning rise in fatal wrong-way driving incidents alarms Utah Highway PatrolUtah Highway Patrol said they're seeing a startling number of wrong-way drivers so far this year.This comes after one person died during a crash on I-15 around

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

King City mass shooting probe gets boost from California Highway Patrol, Monterey County Sheriff's OfficeThe Monterey County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol have started to help King City police in their patrols following a shooting that killed four people last weekend.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Dozens more arrests announced as part of an East Bay California Highway Patrol sting operationsAuthorities say they have recovered hundreds of stolen vehicles.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Ohio State Highway Patrol K-9 Tango Retires After 8 Years of Service in ClevelandThe Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed K-9 Tango has retired after eight years of dedicated service in the Cleveland District. Tango is an 8-year-old German Shepherd who began his career with Trooper Darrell M. Dowler in April of 2015, according to OSHP. He will spend his golden years of retirement with Trooper Dowler and his family, OSHP said.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Woman walking on freeway in San Ysidro struck and killed, driver kept goingThe fatal crash happened just after midnight Saturday on SR-905, the California Highway Patrol said

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »