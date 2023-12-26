Former FLDS Church Member Publishes Memoir on Life in Polygamous Church

Charlene Jeffs, a former member of the Fundamentalist LDS Church, has found personal freedom since leaving the church. She has published a memoir, 'Tell Your Heart to Beat Again,' which describes her life growing up in the polygamous church and the dark turn it took under the leadership of Warren Jeffs. Charlene talks about the control and abuse that started happening when Warren took over.





Nativity Scene in Bethlehem Church Depicts Jesus in Gaza RubbleA nativity scene in Bethlehem's Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church shows the newborn infant Jesus lying in the ruins of a concrete building, symbolizing God's presence in the rubble of Gaza. The pastor who created the scene, Rev. Munther Isaac, believes that this is where we find God right now. Despite not being a Christian, the author appreciates the teachings of Jesus and is deeply moved by the meaning of the Christmas story.

Residents weigh in on former alderman's convictionResidents of Chicago's 14th Ward share their thoughts on the conviction of former alderman Edward Burke and his impact on the community.

Former Shaker Police Officer's K-9 to Return Home After Council MeetingFormer Shaker Police Officer Chad Hagan's K-9, Igor, will be coming home after a special City Council meeting in Shaker Heights. The council unanimously approved an amendment to allow Hagan to pick up Igor on Friday.

Julius W. Becton Jr., Army General and Former Head of FEMA, Dies at 97Julius W. Becton Jr., a three-star Army general who retired as one of the military’s highest-ranking Black officers, then led the nation’s disaster-relief agency and D.C. public schools, died Nov. 28 at a retirement home in Fairfax County. He was 97.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at 100Henry Kissinger, the German-born American diplomat, academic and presidential adviser who served as Secretary of State for two presidents and left his stamp on U.S. foreign policy for decades died Wednesday at the age of 100. LiveNOW from FOX's Andrew Craft is joined by Retired Marines Intelligence Officer Hal Kempfer to discuss Kissinger's life and legacy.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Dies at 100Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat who played a significant role in shaping US foreign policy, has passed away at the age of 100.

