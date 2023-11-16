Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's Death Sparks Tributes and Remembrances

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's death on Sunday sparked an outpouring of reactions, with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, among countless others, paying tribute. Numerous people hailed Rosalynn as a 'champion for equal rights,' saying the former first lady was a vocal advocate for mental health, women's rights, and human rights. Rosalynn died while in hospice care at her home in Plains, Georgia, according to her family.

Her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, 99, has been in hospice care for several months. In May, The Carter Center announced that Rosalynn suffered from dementia. 'Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,' former President Carter said in a statement released by The Carter Center on Sunday. 'She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.' Newsweek reached out to The Carter Center via email for comment. Tributes shared on social media mourning Rosalynn's loss highlighted her decades of advocacy and humanitarian work





