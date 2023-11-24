Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's Death Raises Questions About Hospice Care

The death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter on Sunday, and the survival of her husband, former president Jimmy Carter, have exposed one of the most achingly difficult questions faced by people with life-threatening illness: when to choose hospice care. Rosalynn Carter died only two days after entering hospice, while Jimmy Carter made the same decision in February and has outlasted the initial prediction of six months to live.

Rosalynn Carter, who was 96, had an infection that was not responding to antibiotics. Experts say this is a common reason for people with dementia to switch to hospice care late in the course of the disease





washingtonpost » / 🏆 15. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Joins Husband Jimmy Carter in Hospice CareFormer first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, joining former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving end-of-life care since February. The Carters have been married for 77 years and are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Rosalynn Carter: A Force Behind Jimmy Carter's PresidencyRosalynn Carter was the force behind Jimmy Carter’s rise from peanut farmer to winner of the 1976 presidential election.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's Death Sparks Tributes and RemembrancesFormer First Lady Rosalynn Carter's death on Sunday sparked an outpouring of reactions, with President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, among countless others, paying tribute. Numerous people hailed Rosalynn as a 'champion for equal rights,' saying the former first lady was a vocal advocate for mental health, women's rights, and human rights.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Joins Husband in Hospice CareFormer First Lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, joining former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving end-of-life care since February, their family announced Friday. The Carter family said they are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support” but asked for privacy. The Carters have been married for 77 years and are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history. They have been together through Jimmy Carter's rise from their Georgia farm to his election to the presidency in 1976. After his 1980 defeat, the couple established The Carter Center in Atlanta as a global center to advocate human rights, democracy and public health. “I loved politics,” Rosalynn Carter told The Associated Press in 2021. She said she had"the best time” campaigning on her husband's behalf in what they both described as “a full partnership.” Long after leaving the White House, Jimmy Carter said, “The best thing I ever had happen in my life was when she said she’d marry me.”

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Hospice Care at HomeFormer first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, joining former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving end-of-life care since February, their family announced Friday.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Enters Hospice CareRosalynn Carter, who is 96, announced on Friday that she has entered hospice care at her home in Georgia. The former first lady and former President Jimmy Carter, 99, are now spending time with each other and their family while both are in hospice care together. What is hospice care — and what does this mean for the Carters and anyone else who has begun this type of care?

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »