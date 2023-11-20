Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Passes Away at 96

Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his presidency and a global humanitarian, has passed away at the age of 96. Known as the 'Steel Magnolia', she played a significant role in her husband's political career and was admired for her devout faith and gentle demeanor.





