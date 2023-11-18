Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Joins Husband in Hospice Care

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains , Georgia , joining her husband, former President Jimmy Carter , who has been receiving end-of-life care since February. The Carter family has asked for privacy and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support. The couple has been married for 77 years and is the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

They established The Carter Center in Atlanta to advocate for human rights , democracy, and public health





