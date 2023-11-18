Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Hospice Care at Home

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, joining former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving end-of-life care since February, their family announced Friday. The Carter family said they are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support” but asked for privacy. The Carters have been married for 77 years and are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

The family announced earlier this year that the 96-year-old former first lady is suffering from dementia. The former president, now 99, entered hospice care at home in February but remains alert, those close to him sa





They have been together through Jimmy Carter's rise from their Georgia farm to his election to the presidency in 1976. After his 1980 defeat, the couple established The Carter Center in Atlanta as a global center to advocate human rights, democracy and public health. "I loved politics," Rosalynn Carter told The Associated Press in 2021. She said she had"the best time" campaigning on her husband's behalf in what they both described as "a full partnership." Long after leaving the White House, Jimmy Carter said, "The best thing I ever had happen in my life was when she said she'd marry me."

