Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Enters Hospice Care

Rosalynn Carter, who is 96, announced on Friday that she has entered hospice care at her home in Georgia. The former first lady and former President Jimmy Carter, 99, are now spending time with each other and their family while both are in hospice care together. The president, back in February, entered hospice care at his home rather than seek additional medical attention after a series of short hospital stays, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

What is hospice care — and what does this mean for the Carters and anyone else who has begun this type of care? 'Hospice is health care for people who are dying,' Dr. Harold Braswell, associate professor of Health Care Ethics at St. Louis University and author of several books related to end-of-life issues, told Fox News Digital via email on Friday. A person becomes eligible for hospice, he said, after the diagnosis of a condition with a prognosis of 'six months or less to live





Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Joins Husband in Hospice CareFormer First Lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, joining former President Jimmy Carter, who has been receiving end-of-life care since February, their family announced Friday. The Carter family said they are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support” but asked for privacy. The Carters have been married for 77 years and are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history. They have been together through Jimmy Carter's rise from their Georgia farm to his election to the presidency in 1976. After his 1980 defeat, the couple established The Carter Center in Atlanta as a global center to advocate human rights, democracy and public health. “I loved politics,” Rosalynn Carter told The Associated Press in 2021. She said she had"the best time” campaigning on her husband's behalf in what they both described as “a full partnership.” Long after leaving the White House, Jimmy Carter said, “The best thing I ever had happen in my life was when she said she’d marry me.”

