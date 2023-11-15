Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at 96

Rosalynn Carter, the formidable first lady who helped modernize and expand the role of a U.S. president’s wife as she sat in on White House Cabinet meetings, spoke freely and pushed for mental health reform, has died. Carter, who with her husband, Jimmy, remained steadfastly committed to public service after returning to private life, died peacefully at home Sunday in Plains, Ga., with family by her side, the Carter Center said in a statement. The nation's oldest living first lady was 96.

The center announced that she was suffering from dementia in May, three months after the former president entered hospice care at home. On Saturday, the center announced that Rosalynn also was in hospice care. The couple's last public appearance together was in September, when they rode through their beloved hometown during the annual Plains Peanut Festival. “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,' former President Carter said in a statement on Sunday. 'She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed i





