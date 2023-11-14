Former FAA and NASA administrators call for overhaul of agency's systems

The group included former FAA administrator Michael Huerta, former NASA administrator Charles Bolden and former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chairman Robert L. Sumwalt. They said the agency quickly needs to take steps to boost hiring and overhaul its aging systems.
“Air traffic controllers who must climb stairs to the top of a 200-foot air traffic control tower because of an elevator outage may find functioning equipment when they finally arrive, but they are not in the best physical or mental condition to perform their duties,” the group wrote. “These challenges inject risk into the system.”The panel was assembled as part of the FAA’s response to near misses involving airliners this year that alarmed the aviation industry. Many of the report’s conclusions echo testimony in recent congressional hearings and findings from the Transportation Department’s inspector general. The panel developed two dozen recommendations, but making fixes would probably require long-term cooperation between lawmakers and aviation official
United States Headlines
