Former FAA and NASA administrators call for overhaul of agency's systems

The group included former FAA administrator Michael Huerta, former NASA administrator Charles Bolden and former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chairman Robert L. Sumwalt. They said the agency quickly needs to take steps to boost hiring and overhaul its aging systems.

“Air traffic controllers who must climb stairs to the top of a 200-foot air traffic control tower because of an elevator outage may find functioning equipment when they finally arrive, but they are not in the best physical or mental condition to perform their duties,” the group wrote. “These challenges inject risk into the system.”The panel was assembled as part of the FAA’s response to near misses involving airliners this year that alarmed the aviation industry. Many of the report’s conclusions echo testimony in recent congressional hearings and findings from the Transportation Department’s inspector general. The panel developed two dozen recommendations, but making fixes would probably require long-term cooperation between lawmakers and aviation official

United States Headlines Read more: WASHİNGTONPOST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHTİMES: NTSB Calls for Speed Warning Systems on New VehiclesFederal accident investigators want automakers to install systems on all new vehicles that warn drivers when they go over the speed limit and are asking regulators to figure out how states can electronically limit speeds on vehicles driven by repeat traffic offenders.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

10TV: NTSB Investigates Fatal Bus Crash in OhioThe National Transportation Safety Board ( NTSB ) is investigating a fatal bus crash in Ohio that resulted in the deaths of three passengers. The NTSB team will be in the area for several days to gather evidence and issue a preliminary report in the coming weeks. The crash involved five vehicles, including a charter bus carrying students and chaperones from a local school district.

Source: 10TV | Read more »

NEWSMAX: NTSB Team to Investigate Deadly Ohio Highway Crash Involving Charter BusA National Transportation Safety Board team is set to investigate a deadly highway crash in Ohio involving a charter bus filled with high school students. The crash left six people dead and 18 injured. The team will be looking for evidence from the vehicles involved and a preliminary report is expected in the next few weeks.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: FAA to Create Committee to Support Pilots' Mental Health ChallengesThe Federal Aviation Administration will establish the Pilot Mental Health Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) to address barriers preventing pilots from reporting mental health issues. The committee will include medical experts and aviation and labor representatives.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »

DİGİTALTRENDS: NASA stops speaking to its Mars robots, but they haven’t fallen outA celestial event happening right now could corrupt commands sent from Earth to NASA 's Mars rovers so the team is taking a break until the situation normalizes.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more »

CBSNEWS: NASA telescopes team up to capture 'Christmas tree' view of universeSparkling and colorful images of faraway galaxy clusters recently released by NASA show one of the most detailed views of the universe ever taken.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »