Former Executives of Truth Social's Parent Company Involved in Lawsuit Over Alleged Hacking

Two former executives of the firm that recently purchased Truth Social are embroiled in a lawsuit related to the acquisition of Trump ’s social media company, Wired reports. The former CEO of the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) — the special purpose acquisition company that was created to purchase the Trump Media & Technology Group — is suing his successor for allegedly hacking his private accounts as part of a “coup d’etat.” The details are fairly messy.
Patrick Orlando, the CEO of DWAC until March 2023, claims he was ousted by Eric Swider, a Trump Media board member who was appointed CEO immediately after Orlando was fired. (Swider served as CEO until March of this year.) Orlando filed the suit against Swider through the Benessere Investment Group, a company he controls, according to Wired’s report. After Orlando was fired, Swider enlisted his former personal assistant, Alexander Cano, to help him improperly gain access to Orlando’s accounts, the suit claims. Cano allegedly accessed an electronic storage account at Box.com tied to Benessere and ARC Global Investments II — a separate fund Orlando organized that provided financing for the deal to acquire Truth Social — that contained the login information for Orlando’s Mailchimp and DocuSign accounts, as well as his confidential files. Cano passed the “stolen information” along to Swider, the suit claims
Lawsuit Executives Truth Social Acquisition Trump Social Media Hacking Digital World Acquisition Corp. Coup D'etat Private Accounts Benessere Investment Group Unauthorized Access Stolen Information
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »