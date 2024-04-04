Former ESPN Anchor Claims Interview with Joe Biden Was Scripted

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele reveals that her 2021 interview with Joe Biden was scripted by the far-left outlet and she was ordered not to ask follow-up questions. Steele believes this is an example of how multinational corporations like Disney use their influence to favor Democrats.

She also suspects that ESPN may have provided the questions to the White House in advance.

