Former Employee Sues Dolton Mayor for Forcing Her to Work Out of Car

A woman who formerly worked for Dolton , Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard spoke to Fox News Channel this week about her lawsuit against her former employer, claiming she is suing the mayor after she was forced to work out of her car and ultimately fired. 'People are having issues from the leadership of this administration,' former Thornton Township Human Resources manager Sandra Tracy told 'America’s News room' on Thursday, after stating the stress resulted in her having a major heart attack .

Co-host Bill Hemmer spoke to Tracy about the situation, stating, 'I understand you showed up for work, you were locked out, you worked out of your car in the parking lot for months, and then you were fired.' DEMOCRATIC ILLINOIS ‘SUPER MAYOR’ VETOES ATTEMPT TO PROBE HER LAVISH SPENDING Tracy replied, 'Well, that’s correct. I was on a medical leave, an FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act) medical leave and I attempted to return back to wor

