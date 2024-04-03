Former Employee Files Lawsuit Against Kanye West's Yeezy and Donda Academy

A former employee of Kanye West's fashion brand, Yeezy, and Donda Academy has filed a lawsuit claiming discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination. The employee, Trevor Phillips, alleges that he was fired after voicing concerns about safety issues and chaos at Donda, including mold, power outages, an overflowing septic tank, and an electrical fire.

This is the third lawsuit filed against Donda, with previous suits alleging racial discrimination and bizarre details about the school's operations

