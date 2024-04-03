Former Employee Accuses Kanye West of Spreading Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories

A former employee of Kanye West's Donda Academy private school claims the rapper spread antisemitic conspiracy theories in front of staff and students. Trevor Phillips, who also previously worked for West's fashion brand Yeezy, filed a lawsuit Tuesday, saying he suffered "severe discrimination, harassment, and retaliation" by West, who now goes by Ye. Phillips accuses West of comparing himself to Adolf Hitler, saying he wanted to shave students' heads and lock them in cages.

The lawsuit also spells out alleged threats of physical violence, inappropriate sexual behavior, and anti-LGBTQ comments

