Former Employee Accuses Kanye West of Disturbing Behavior at Christian School

A former employee claims that Kanye West allegedly made disturbing remarks and engaged in discriminatory behavior at his Christian private school. The employee alleges that West wanted to shave students' heads, lock them in cages, and used antisemitic rhetoric.

The employee also claims that West boasted about using school funds for a lavish trip to Paris. The employee has filed a lawsuit against West, alleging discrimination, wrongful termination, and retaliation.

