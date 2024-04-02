Former Employee Accuses Kanye West of Antisemitic Remarks and Discrimination

The former employee, who alleges discrimination and retaliation, says in his suit that the artist formerly known as Kanye West compared himself to Hitler — “minus the gas chambers.”The artist Ye is accused of spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories in front of the staff and children at his during a meeting in which he also allegedly expressed wanting to shave students’ heads and lock them in cages, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a former employee.

