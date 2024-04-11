Former Elected Official Believed to Have Fled Country Appears in Russian Video

A friend tells NBC10 Boston that a person seen in video posted by a Russia n TV network looks and sounds like Puello-Mota, who is believed to have fled the country after missing the start of his trial in January. Video appears to show Wilmer Puello-Mota signing documents in a military enlistment office in Siberia. The former elected official was expected to enter a guilty plea in Rhode Island in early January, but did not show up to court, according to prosecutors.
Last week, video surfaced that appears to show the 28-year-old in Russia and expressing support for the country's war against Ukraine — footage that could be used to promote Moscow's narrative of the conflict. His lawyer, John M. Cicilline, told The Boston Globe that he called Puello-Mota on Jan. 8, the day before he was expected to plead guilty. According to prosecutors, he boarded a flight from Washington, D.C., to Istanbul, Turkey, a day earlier. Cicilline said Puello-Mota wanted a career in politics and thought the criminal case had ruined his life. The Associated Press made several calls to Cicilline. A person answering his office phone said he would not make any additional comment. Puello-Mota served in the U.S. Air Force and deployed to Afghanistan in 2015, when he was 19, media releases show. He later served with the Massachusetts Air National Guard's 104th Fighter Wing as a security forces airman
