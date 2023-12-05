Former East Cleveland police officer avoids jail time for assault

A former East Cleveland police officer, Nicholas Foti, has been sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting a driver during a low-speed chase. Foti admitted to stomping on the man's head and shocking him with a Taser. He must also complete 100 hours of community service and forfeit his license to become a police officer.





