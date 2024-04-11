Former East Bay policeman charged with misdemeanors for drunk driving and threatening officers

Two months after his felony arrest, a former East Bay policeman has been charged with three misdemeanors for allegedly driving drunk and threatening the cops who arrested him, court records show. These charges against Brauli Rodriguez Jalapa, a former officer with the Oakland Housing Authority and Pittsburg police departments, come while he continues to fight a federal case as part of a massive police corruption scandal involving 14 former East Contra Costa police officers.
In that, Rodriguez Jalapa is charged with participating in a scheme to defraud the city of Pittsburg by paying someone to take college classes for him and receiving incentive pay for city employees who receive college degrees. On Wednesday, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged Rodriguez Jalapa with two counts of drunken driving and one count of threatening a peace officer. He was arrested last February, in Clayton, on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI count and a felony count of threatening officers. Authorities say that Clayton officers found Rodriguez Jalapa asleep behind the wheel, and that he was belligerent when they woke him up. At a court hearing in his federal case following the arrest, his lawyer said he immediately took steps to enroll in rehab after the arrest and felt terrible about what happened. Rodriguez Jalapa is due in court on May 9 for an arraignment, records sho
