Former Eagles Center Jason Kelce Buys Tesla Cybertruck

Even after retiring, former Eagles center Jason Kelce remains popular in Philly. He recently bought himself a Tesla Cybertruck, causing a buzz on Philly Twitter. Kelce confirmed ownership of the truck and discussed it with his brother and podcast co-host Travis Kelce and guest Arnold Schwarzenegger.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jason Kelce Honors Wife Kylie Kelce During Philadelphia Eagles Retirement SpeechGina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Jason Kelce's emotional retirement announcement: Travis Kelce in tears; praise from Eagles owner Jeffrey LurieJason Kelce, 36, is hanging up his cleats after 13 seasons in Philadelphia.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Kylie Kelce tells Jason Kelce to ‘sleep with one eye open’ after Irish dance prankWhy was Kylie Kelce Irish dancing at a bar? The wife of newly retired Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, reacts to the viral video of her dancing alongside the McHugh School of Irish dancers over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Kylie Kelce Announces Her And Jason Kelce's Dog Winnie DiedJason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, revealed their Irish Wolfhound dog Winnie has died in an Instagram post. Travis Kelce left his condolences in the comments.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

‘Kelce’ directors are filming Jason Kelce againPhilly-based filmmakers Don Argott and Sheena Joyce will be along for the ride as the retiring Eagle navigates his next steps.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Kylie Kelce celebrates Jason Kelce's retirement with winning picture ‘from the archives'Jason Kelce’s retirement from the NFL has been met with immense approval from his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »