Former Drug Addict Pursues College Degree at Bard Microcollege

Delano Burrowes, a former drug addict, is now pursuing a bachelor's degree at Columbia University after getting his associate's degree at Bard Microcollege. Bard Microcollege is an expansion of the Bard Prison Initiative, providing college education to incarcerated students.

The program offers liberal arts college classes in a small seminar style at the Brooklyn Public Library's central location in Park Slope.

