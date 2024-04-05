Former 'Double Dare' Host Walks Out of Shooting Over Abuse Investigation

The former host of ' Double Dare ' reveals that he walked out of shooting when he discovered that the Investigation Discovery docuseries was investigating allegations of abuse and a toxic work environment at the network.

He claims that he was unaware of the true nature of the documentary and felt ambushed by the producers. He expresses shock at the content shown to him and questions the educational value of Nickelodeon.

