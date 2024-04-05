Former DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark Violated Rules of Professional Conduct

A legal panel made a preliminary determination that former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark violated rules of professional conduct and should be professionally disciplined after a hearing on his efforts to overturn the 2020 election on Thursday. In the waning days before Jan.
6, 2021, Clark, then serving as acting assistant attorney general for the civil division at DOJ,in order to carry out former President Donald Trump’s orders to open investigations into false claims of voter fraud.The recommendation of professional discipline followed multiple days of testimony about Clark’s efforts on behalf of Trump to overturn the 2020 election before a three-member committee of the District of Columbia Board on Professional Responsibility, which oversees ethics cases for lawyers barred in the city. The committee’s ruling is a preliminary finding that Clark violated at least one ethics rule for lawyers barred in the Distric
Jeffrey Clark Department Of Justice Professional Conduct 2020 Election Ethics Cases
