Former Defense Secretary predicts Iran will retaliate against Israel for missile strike

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper predicts that Iran is likely to retaliate against Israel for a recent missile strike on Tehran 's consulate in Damascus . Israel has not claimed responsibility for the strike, which killed a senior Revolutionary Guard Corps commander.

Esper believes that Iran will take limited action to maintain credibility with its proxies in the region and meet the demands of hardliners within the theocracy.

