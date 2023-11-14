Former Defense Secretary criticizes military's response to Iranian proxy attacks

The military's responses to attacks carried out by Iranian proxies against U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq have been inadequate, according to former Defense Secretary Mark Esper. U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria are in the region to ensure the lasting defeat of the Islamic State, but they have come under attack by Iranian proxies more than 60 times in the last month, which has left roughly 60 U.S. troops with injuries, though all of them have returned to duty. The U.S.

military has launched three sets of airstrikes against facilities used by the proxies, but the strikes have not deterred the proxies from continuing their attacks. There have been multiple attacks since the most recent of the U.S. strikes. "I don't think that our response has been forceful enough and frequent enough, and because what we're trying to do is achieve deterrence, and you don't have deterrence if you strike them and they immediately strike back," Esper told the Washington Examiner."My understanding is that concerned about escalatio





