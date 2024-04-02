Former Daycare Employee to Present Insanity Defense in Child Molestation Case

Former daycare employee Anthony Guadalupe, who pleaded not guilty to child molestation accusations in January, is preparing to present an insanity defense. Guadalupe was facing 12-counts lewd and lascivious molestation, and two counts of lewd exhibition in connection with children at the Chappelle School in St. Johns County. Guadalupe signed a guilty plea deal in October but withdrew his plea in January.

With the plea withdrawn, prosecutors added seven additional counts of lewd and lascivious acts

