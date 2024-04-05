Former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings Joins Search for Third-Party Candidate

Like many Americans, former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings bristled at the prospect of a 2024 rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump , so he joined the upstart No Labels ’ search for a viable third-party candidate . However, they had failed to find a strong presidential candidate, leaving no additional option for many Americans who are underwhelmed by the choice between Biden and Trump.

Rawlings stated that they offered the opportunity to less than a handful of people, but the courage to take on the challenge was lacking

