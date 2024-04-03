Former Dallas Doctor on Trial for Death of Anesthesiologist

On day three of federal court proceedings, jurors heard hours of testimony in the trial of former Dallas doctor Raynoldo Ortiz. Perhaps the most compelling moment during day three was the moment John Casper took the stand. Casper is the widower of Dr. Melanie Casper – an anesthesiologist who died in 2022 after taking home an IV from the North Dallas facility where both she and Ortiz worked. Casper told the jury his wife hooked herself to the IV to rehydrate because she wasn’t feeling well.

He said she called him screaming minutes later. He says he rushed to help and called 911, and said his wife collapsed soon after with the IV bag still connected to her arm. ‘I take full responsibility for my part,' Rashee Rice issues public apology after Dallas crash Nurse Brooke Buchanan took the stand Wednesday as well. Buchanan said she worked with Ortiz often. According to her testimony, she said she found it strange when Ortiz started retrieving his own IV bags in 2022

