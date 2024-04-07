Former Cuesta College Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Retaliation

A former Cuesta College employee is suing the college and multiple staffers alleging that after he reported illegal activity, he and his family faced retaliation, according to a lawsuit filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Andrew Kranes, lodged a complaint with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. He described employees stealing gas and having their and their spouses personal cars repaired and maintained at the campus auto repair shop at taxpayer’s expense.

The suit exposes a perceived web of nepotism at the campus with Kranes’ former supervisor Robert Richerson married to the vice president of human resources Melissa Richerson; Cuesta College President Jill Stearns married to the head of information technology Keith Stearns; and general maintenance employee Preston Federico married to human resources employee Stephanie Federico. Kranes filed the lawsuit late last year against Cuesta College, President Jill Sterns, Robert Richerson, Melissa Richerson, Preston Federico, Daniel Troy, Elizabeth Coria and Brian McAlister. The lawsuit alleges the defendants stalked, harassed and or covered up criminal behavior. The suit describes multiple incidents of alleged theft of public resources, which the suit says witnesses will corroborate. “Plaintiff had witnessed Cuesta’s shop mechanic, using Cuesta parts and tools, repair personal vehicles of Human Resources employee, Stephanie Federico, whose spouse is defendant Federico,” according to the lawsui

Cuesta College Lawsuit Retaliation Illegal Activity Nepotism Theft Public Resources

