Former Cook County Board President Richard Phelan Dies at 86

Former Cook County Board President and Illinois gubernatorial candidate Richard Phelan died last week. Phelan died of metastatic cancer on Wednesday, March 27 in his Lake Forest home, according to a published obituary. He was 86. Born March 29, 1937, to Jane and Jack Phelan, Richard Phelan – Dick for short – grew up on the North Side of Chicago and attended Quigley Seminary Preparatory School, according to his obituary. He at one time considered becoming a Roman Catholic priest.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Philosophy from the University of Notre Dame, and a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center. Phelan worked as a trial lawyer at several Chicago firms, and began his own firm – Phelan, Pope & John – in 1976. The firm became one of the city's leading law firms, Phelan's obituary said

