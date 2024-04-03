Former Controller Betty Yee Announces Candidacy for Governor Despite Performance Concerns

Former Controller Betty Yee, a Democrat, announced her candidacy for the 2026 governor election. However, her performance as controller raises concerns, particularly regarding the filing of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the state government.

This report is crucial for accurately accounting for the government's finances, especially as the current administration deals with a significant deficit. Yee left office with the ACFRs for 2020-21 and 2021-22 incomplete and overdue.

