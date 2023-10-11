Former Connecticut state worker has meltdown at police station, fires rounds at glass

Nearly naked prostitutes prowl streets in broad daylight, but California law ties police handsGas balloon participating in cross-country race crashes into power line, injures 2

A former Connecticut state worker’s meltdown was caught on police surveillance video of a distraught woman repeatedly banging her handgun on the protective glass at a police department before shooting multiple rounds directly at the glass.

According to a press release from the Office of Inspector General, 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise walked into a Bristol Police Department office at about 11:30 p.m. on October 5 carrying a handgun. Security video footage captured Laprise making her way to the empty front desk and knocking on the front desk windows with her hand before repeatedly banging the gun on the glass. Police said the bullets "did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass."

Despite attempting to talk with Laprise, she continued to fire additional rounds in the direction of the officers.The video shows multiple officers rushing towards Laprise when she sets the gun down. Officers “deployed an electronic defense weapon” before taking her into custody, police said.

Suzanne Laprise walked into the police office at around 11:30 p.m. with a handgun, firing at the bullet-proof glass where cops were behind.

