Former Congressman Dave Reichert Runs for Governor on Tough-on-Crime Platform

Dave Reichert , a former congressman and Sheriff of King County , Washington , is running for governor on a tough-on-crime platform. He believes that Washington state is facing serious issues such as crime, drugs, homelessness, and human trafficking . Reichert proposes increasing the number of police officers on the streets to address these problems. His stance has gained support from law enforcement leaders, including Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels .

Nowels praises Reichert's background and work ethic in a campaign video

